Tuesday’s Weather: Thunderstorms late in the day

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A warm start with temperatures in the 70s.  It’s going to be another warm, windy day with a mix of clouds and sun.  By late afternoon, a few isolated thunderstorms could develop with more thunderstorms moving in by evening from the west.  Any thunderstorm that develops has the potential for becoming strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes possible.  Storms this evening will come to an end by midnight.  Then, the cold front arrives tomorrow morning with another chance for developing storms.  Tomorrow’s storms should move out of the area by late afternoon and early evening.  Sunshine returns for the end of the work week.

