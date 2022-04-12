Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy today with scattered storms this evening. Highs this afternoon in the low 80s. Today and tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days due to the possibility of some storms becoming severe. There is an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe weather today generally along the I-35 corridor, that does include the western portions of East Texas. Everyone else is included in a Slight Risk (2/5). We expect initiation of storms along a dry line to our west, and storms will push into East Texas this evening. Our greatest concern with these storms when they make it to our area will be damaging wind, but an isolated tornado, large hail, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Storms will end for us by midnight tonight before more shower/storm development tomorrow.

We may see some showers to start the day, Wednesday morning. Then more strong to severe storms will arrive later in the day. There is again a Slight Risk (2/5) for most of the area tomorrow, with eastern most counties in an Enhanced Risk (3/5). The window for strong to severe storms tomorrow will be from about 10AM to 10PM, but it will not rain that entire period. Thursday continues to look dry, but we maintain low rain chances for Friday through the weekend. I’ll say again what I’ve been saying since this weekend, have an alternative plan for any outdoor Easter plans. With several days to go, there is still time for that low chance to go away completely or go up. I always choose to err on the side of caution. Be safe today, enjoy your Tuesday.

