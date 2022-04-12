Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student

A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.
A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.(Greg Payne)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School.

The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in either seventh or eighth grade, KCTV reported.

The stabbing resulted from some confrontation and occurred in a bathroom, department spokesperson Donna Drake said.

The victim received life-threatening injuries, and the student of interest in the stabbing has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat, police said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

