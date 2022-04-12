Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

South Carolina park ‘consistently’ being used for illegal sexual activity, police say

A sign for video surveillance in Pelham Mill Park.
A sign for video surveillance in Pelham Mill Park.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities said they are investigating illegal sexual activity that is occurring “consistently” at a park in South Carolina.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said his agency has received numerous complaints about people having sex at Pelham Mill Park in Greer, South Carolina.

The incidents have occurred in the parking lot, in the woods and even out in the open, according to the sheriff. Despite arrests, the activity has continued, WHNS reports.

Innocent bystanders including children have witnessed the activity, according to the sheriff.

Pelham Mill Park
Pelham Mill Park(FOX Carolina News)

“Under no circumstance should a young child or community member who is trying to enjoy a peaceful day at a park have to be exposed to this sort of activity,” Lewis said. “We are continuing our efforts to patrol the area and to identify those who are blatantly exposing themselves and engaging in illegal sexual activity, but we also need the community’s help with reporting this suspicious behavior.”

Anyone who witnesses this activity is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

“More importantly, I want to speak to the people who are committing these acts and simply let them know that we are familiar with the apps you use to engage in this activity, we know your intentions, and to stop,” Lewis said. “There are appropriate places to engage in adult activities, and a public place is not that area. We must think about others when we act, and I ask the community to be considerate of one another and especially our youth.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Source: KLTV Staff
Three separate rounds of severe weather possible in East Texas early this week
Source: KLTV Staff
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard
Wind blew a roof over at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and SH...
Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas
Southern Utilities Company leak repaired, service restored

Latest News

“I was hoping we’d get $10,000, maybe $15,000, but when all was said and done we came up with...
Money raised for Tyler’s Polish sister city to help with meals, bedding for Ukrainian refugees
Catalytic Converter Theft
Pittsburg, Mt. Pleasant police speak about catalytic converter theft case
Fritz Hager III
East Texan Fritz Hager 3 delivers powerful American Idol performance Monday
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress
Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping