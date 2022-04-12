Smith County judge says he’ll propose new courthouse on November ballot
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says he intends to ask commissioners this summer to put a new courthouse up for a vote on the November ballot.
The announcement was made in the State of the County address Tuesday.
This comes after the plan was delayed by COVID-19 and then the county’s prioritization of road and bridge improvements.
If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse.
