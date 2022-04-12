Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

School resource officer saves choking student

Deputy Alan Josey quickly performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy.
By Amanda Alvarado and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A school resource officer jumped into action last week when a student began choking on a piece of candy, WBTV reports.

A video obtained by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Alan Josey attending to a student at North Iredell Middle School after she showed signs of respiratory distress.

“Deputy Josey acted quickly, determined the student was choking, and performed the lifesaving Heimlich maneuver, thus dislodging a piece of candy,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Another student also attempted to help the girl before Josey arrived on the scene.

Before becoming a police officer, Josey spent eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve as a combat medic.

“Deputy Josey’s quick actions certainly abated a tragedy and allowed a young girl the opportunity to return home to her family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Dean Robertson, 35
Gilmer man sentenced to 60 years for stealing copper wire from power substation
Pictured are two Texas Department of Public Safety negotiators at the scene of an ongoing...
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office releases name of Whitehouse man who kidnapped hostage
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Storm system begins push into East Texas
Trinity Valley Community College’s small coed cheer team earned first national title this...
TVCC Cheer wins small coed national championship for first time in program history
Gilmer woman killed in Wood County crash

Latest News

Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last...
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals met
President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Robert Flournoy
Angelina County Commissioners fine Lufkin attorney for ‘disrespect’ during public hearing