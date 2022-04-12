Nacogdoches ISD unveils new Rector Center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Today marked the grand opening for the Malcolm Rector Center for Advanced Careers and Innovation at Nacogdoches High School. Nacogdoches ISD and the County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and tour. Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo was thrilled to introduce the new facility.

“I am elated,” said Dr. Trujillo. “During this time we have had COVID, Snowmageddon, and all the things that have occurred but we have stayed the course when it comes to our commitment to the community with our bond and the construction that we have, so exciting to see this project here completed and now the work begins.”

The Rector Center is one of the major components of a $78 million bond approved in 2018 by Nacogdoches ISD voters. The center went into use in August of 2021, and the renovation of existing career and tech areas reached completion in March. Nacogdoches ISD director of communications Les Linebarger says the new center will adapt to offer an immersive space for students to advance their technical education.

“First off, this building is adaptable,” said Linebarger. “A lot of these walls can be moved. The windows can be moved to create larger classroom spaces or to even open up the entire facility down here no matter what the need may be.”

The Rector Center is the first of several other Nacogdoches ISD projects that will soon be complete. This includes the new Emeline Carpenter Elementary School on the southeast loop near McMichael Middle School. The district expects it will be ready for students to begin classes in August. The McMichael expansion is also nearing completion and will be ready to host all Nacogdoches ISD middle school students in August as well.

“A lot of the other projects we have in place are magnificently designed, but the bookends are the ones I’m really excited about,” said Trujillo. “This CTE facility, and the Pre-K center that is going to serve our 4 and 5 year old kiddos at the Fredonia Elementary School here in town.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.