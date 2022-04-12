Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Money raised for Tyler’s Polish sister city to help with meals, bedding for Ukrainian refugees

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Blake Holland
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The amount of funds raised for Tyler’s Polish sister city exceeded the expectations of those who organized the fundraiser.

“I was hoping we’d get $10,000, maybe $15,000, but when all was said and done we came up with $30,000,” said Mickey Slimp, a liaison with the Tyler Sister Cities organization.

Slimp was at city hall almost four weeks ago for the virtual conversation between Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Jelenia Góra, Poland.

Łużniak told Warren considering the difficulties that may arise with sending goods, the best way for East Texans to help would be financially. After the call for help went out, money came pouring in.

On Friday, April 8, $29,000 was wired to Jelenia Góra, Poland, and Slimp said money continued to be donated even after the funds were sent.

Mayor Don Warren, Tyler Sister Cities organization Treasurer Indre Pemberton and President...
Mayor Don Warren, Tyler Sister Cities organization Treasurer Indre Pemberton and President Brent Pemberton presented a $29,000 check to Jelenia Góra, Poland on Friday, April 8.(Courtesy photo)

Slimp said Jelenia Góra has taken in about 2,500 refugees, and many are being cared for by residents in private homes. He said money donated by East Texans will help care for the 800 refugees living in hotels and gymnasiums.

“And so we’re helping to cover the cost of meals and bedding, things like that, until they can decide if they’re going back home, if they’re going to be able to get on their feet, if they need to go to work in Poland or what they need to do,” he said

Standing next to the Tyler Sister Cities Peace Pole in the Tyler Rose Garden, Slimp said along with the cultural exchange that comes with the sister city program, it was also created for moments like this.

“There are points in time where people have to reach out to people and it’s a real need for help,” he said. “And to have this connection there is just vital. And it gives a Tyler way to be a part of not just the problem, but the solution.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Source: KLTV Staff
Three separate rounds of severe weather possible in East Texas early this week
Source: KLTV Staff
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard
Wind blew a roof over at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and SH...
Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas
Southern Utilities Company leak repaired, service restored

Latest News

The sale featured more than 300 varieties of hard-to-find, "Texas-tough" plants, including...
Thousands attend annual SFA Native Plant Center’s Garden Gala Day plant sale
Grace Community Church has Yard Sale to help the community,
East Texas Elementary school receives help from local church
This summit brings legislators together to discuss issues like immigration, education,...
Texas Lonestar Summit day 2 of discussions
At around 8:45 Thursday morning, about 25 seniors from Bullard High School arrived by bus at...
Bullard High School ‘Seniors Serving Seniors’ helps neighbors in community