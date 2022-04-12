Money raised for Tyler’s Polish sister city to help with meals, bedding for Ukrainian refugees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The amount of funds raised for Tyler’s Polish sister city exceeded the expectations of those who organized the fundraiser.

“I was hoping we’d get $10,000, maybe $15,000, but when all was said and done we came up with $30,000,” said Mickey Slimp, a liaison with the Tyler Sister Cities organization.

Slimp was at city hall almost four weeks ago for the virtual conversation between Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Jelenia Góra, Poland.

Łużniak told Warren considering the difficulties that may arise with sending goods, the best way for East Texans to help would be financially. After the call for help went out, money came pouring in.

On Friday, April 8, $29,000 was wired to Jelenia Góra, Poland, and Slimp said money continued to be donated even after the funds were sent.

Mayor Don Warren, Tyler Sister Cities organization Treasurer Indre Pemberton and President Brent Pemberton presented a $29,000 check to Jelenia Góra, Poland on Friday, April 8. (Courtesy photo)

Slimp said Jelenia Góra has taken in about 2,500 refugees, and many are being cared for by residents in private homes. He said money donated by East Texans will help care for the 800 refugees living in hotels and gymnasiums.

“And so we’re helping to cover the cost of meals and bedding, things like that, until they can decide if they’re going back home, if they’re going to be able to get on their feet, if they need to go to work in Poland or what they need to do,” he said

Standing next to the Tyler Sister Cities Peace Pole in the Tyler Rose Garden, Slimp said along with the cultural exchange that comes with the sister city program, it was also created for moments like this.

“There are points in time where people have to reach out to people and it’s a real need for help,” he said. “And to have this connection there is just vital. And it gives a Tyler way to be a part of not just the problem, but the solution.”

