Houston Police: Woman shoots ex when he shows up with new girlfriend to child custody exchange

Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27
Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27, of Houston, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in the shooting of Aaron Konte Williams, 29, the father of her two children.

Houston Police Department officers responded to shooting around 9:50 p.m. April 10 in the 5870 block of Beldart Square.

According to investigators, Harris and Williams were in a prior dating relationship and have two children together.

Williams reportedly showed up at Harris’ home to drop off his children after a weekend visit.

Police said Williams’ new girlfriend was in the car during the exchange and upset Harris, who then allegedly fired at Williams, striking him in the arm and leg.

Williams was transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to an area hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Neither the new girlfriend nor the children were injured.

Harris was arrested and subsequently charged for her role in the shooting.

