Hormel, Brookshires donate $135,000 worth of ham to East Texas Food Bank

(KLTV)
By Willie Downs
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - $135,000 dollars worth of Cure 81 hams are being donated by Hormel Foods Corporation and Brookshire Grocery Company as part of Hams for Hunger.

The Hams are being donated to the East Texas Food Bank which will then be distributed to dozens of food banks and kitchens in the community.

Hormel has been doing Ham for Hunger for 31 years.

