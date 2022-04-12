Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gentry Parkway murder suspect still on the run, police asking for tips

Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk(Tyler police)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are still looking for a second murder suspect in the March 26 shooting death of a Tyler man, Anthony Wilson, 53, inside a home on Gentry Parkway.

Christian Navon-Whitney Polk, 19, of Tyler, has a warrant for first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $2 million. Polk is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say that his whereabouts are unknown still, and they are asking for tips. Anyone with information on Polk is urged to call Tyler police at 903-531-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler, is also charged with the murder of Wilson. He was arrested on March 28.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to place new courthouse on November ballot
Christopher Eppley (Source: Harrison County Jail)
Former Elysian Fields ISD teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with student
Dutch Bros is expanding to Tyler.
Dutch Bros. Coffee expanding to Tyler
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe storms head to East Texas Tuesday evening

Latest News

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace (left) escorts Tivirus into the courthouse. (Source:...
Trinity County man gets life in prison for killing, burning man
Sky 7 drone shows East Texas storm damage
Sky 7 drone shows East Texas storm damage
Jake Gyllenhaal (left) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in a scene from Michael Bay's Ambulance.
The Stew Review: Ambulance delivers satisfying, non-stop chaos
More than 20,000 East Texans remain without power after storms
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F