Gentry Parkway murder suspect still on the run, police asking for tips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are still looking for a second murder suspect in the March 26 shooting death of a Tyler man, Anthony Wilson, 53, inside a home on Gentry Parkway.

Christian Navon-Whitney Polk, 19, of Tyler, has a warrant for first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $2 million. Polk is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say that his whereabouts are unknown still, and they are asking for tips. Anyone with information on Polk is urged to call Tyler police at 903-531-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler, is also charged with the murder of Wilson. He was arrested on March 28.

