Garrison boys, Douglass girls bring hom district track titles while Nac remains in the running at 16-5A meet

Garrison track
Garrison track(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The road to state is heating up with district track meets and spots in the area meets on the line.

Cushing hosted the 22-2A district meet on Monday and Garrison took home the top team spot on the boys side and Douglass claimed the top spot on the girls side.

Full results.

Lufkin hosted the 16-5A district meet with the running prelims and the field events finals. Huntsville is leading in both the boys and girls side. The Hornets lead the boys with 61 points and girls with 52. Nacogdoches boys are in second with 43 points. The Lady Dragons have 45 points. Jacksonville girls and Whitehouse boys are in third place.

The running finals will start at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

