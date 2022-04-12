Former Elysian Fields ISD teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with student

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man has plead guilty to an improper relationship with a student during his time as a teacher with Elysian Fields ISD.

Christopher Eppley, 38, plead guilty Monday morning in Judge Brad Morin’s court to a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. As part of a plea deal, Eppley accepted a six-year deferred adjudication sentence.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Eppley in March 2020 after they obtained a warrant for Eppley from County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black following an investigation into a complaint about a student-teacher relationship. The relationship was with a student from another school district.

