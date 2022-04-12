Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe storms head to East Texas Tuesday evening

Thunderstorms will likely develop west of East Texas closer to I-35 and hold together as they move east.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A slow-moving storm system continues to plague the region with increasing chances for strong to severe thunderstorms.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

Tuesday, most of the day will be mostly cloudy, warm and windy.  One or two isolated thunderstorms could possibly develop by late afternoon but any activity during the afternoon will be few and far between.  However, thunderstorms will likely develop west of East Texas closer to I-35 and hold together as they move east.

This will bring storms into western counties of East Texas between 5 and 7 o’clock Tuesday evening.  Storms will continue to move east but will begin to weaken by late evening and come to an end by midnight Tuesday night.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

The cold front will arrive Wednesday morning with thunderstorm development likely along and ahead of the front.  Some storms could develop as early as late morning Wednesday and will move from northwest to southeast during the day, coming to an end Wednesday evening in Deep East Texas.  Any storms that develop Tuesday or Wednesday have the potential for becoming strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible.  A few areas of flash flooding will also be possible within the heavy rainfall.

