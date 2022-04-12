Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day for this evening and again tomorrow morning. Strong/severe storms are certainly possible.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT
East Texas (KLTV) - Changes in the Severe Weather Threats for East Texas...mainly for Wednesday. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for this evening, and again for Wednesday morning as strong to severe storms are certainly possible. Most of East Texas remains under a Slight Risk for significant severe weather this evening as a line of storms develops to our west and moves through on the heels of an upper-level disturbance. We still have a few western counties under the ENHANCED Risk for this evening which is a 30% chance for significant severe weather. As a cold front passes into East Texas tomorrow, strong to severe storms are possible along and ahead of the front, mainly over the northern sections of East Texas. Once we head into the afternoon hours, most of the stronger storms should be to our east, but a few may continue along/ahead of the cold front. By tomorrow evening, most of the severe weather threat should be gone. Within the stronger/most severe storms, there is a chance for an isolated tornado to form along with strong/gusty thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph. Some pockets of large hail are possible and a slight chance for some minor flash flooding. The Storm Predication Center has REMOVED the Enhanced Risk for significant severe weather from all East Texas counties for Wednesday. This is good news; however, they have increased the risk to our East and Northeast. Please remain Weather Alert this evening and again tomorrow morning for the threat of severe weather.

