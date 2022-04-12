Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texan Fritz Hager 3 delivers powerful American Idol performance Monday

Now he’s asking for your vote to put him in the top 20
Fritz Hager III
Fritz Hager III(American Broadcasting Company)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KLTV) - Tyler’s own American Idol contestant Fritz Hager 3 delivered an upbeat performance on Monday night’s show in Hawaii.

Hager accompanied himself on his guitar, backed by the show’s band. Lionel Ritchie said that Hager has gone from a “scared” performer to a bulldog with confidence to spare, and encouraged him to give the judges more of that.

You can vote for Hager to continue on to the next round, moving him into the top 20, by texting 23 to 21523. You can also vote using the app or on the show’s website.

Watch tonight’s performance here:

