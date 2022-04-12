Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dutch Bros. Coffee expanding to Tyler

Dutch Bros is expanding to Tyler.(Dutch Bros)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Oregon-based coffee restaurant is expanding to Tyler.

The city has granted a building permit for Dutch Bros. at 2157 West Grande Blvd.

According to its website, there are not other current locations in East Texas.

Dutch Bros. started in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon. Today there are locations in 11 different states.

According to a Dutch Bros spokesperson, there is not a specific opening date for the location but they are hoping to open by the end of this year or the beginning of next.

She also said the company is looking to expand to Longview.

The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

