Dozers, drone used to combat Mount Enterprise-area forest fire

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - For days, much of Texas has seen dry windy conditions , ripe for spreading wildfires. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management responded to a fire near Highway 259 , not far from Mount Enterprise.

No homes or structures were threatened .

Terry Linder, Rusk County Fire Marshall, first went live at around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon on the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page to inform their followers of a forest fire.

Their page currently has more than 11,500 followers and both videos received significant engagement from the community.

“Hey, good afternoon, I’m Terry Linder, Rusk County Fire Marshall, office of emergency management and we’re down here at Mount Enterprise at something we don’t have very often - we’re calling it a forest fire,” Linder, said.

In their first live video, Linder discussed how the fire was likely the result of a downed power line or possibly a lightning strike from a few days prior.

He introduced a helpful tool they use in the field when vehicle access is restricted.

“I’ve got Office of Emergency Management drone pilot Brad Vincent here and this is one of the best tools that we have in a situation like this and we’re fortunate to have it being that we really had limited access by vehicle,” Linder said.

The drone is used to go up and determine the scope of the fire, where the hottest areas are and map it.

Later he returned to Facebook live at around 6:00 p.m. to give an update.

“We’re still down here in Mount Enterprise at a fairly large forest fire really deep in the woods probably three or four miles southwest of Mount Enterprise,” said Linder.

Linder discussed what they were doing to contain the fire.

“Just wanted to give everybody an update,” Linder said. “The fire is still burning pretty hot. We were able to get two Texas Forest Service dozers, which is really the only way to combat one of these just because they’re not accessible by truck.”

He concluded his live video by reminding watchers to not burn until the area receives more rain, and that if the dry weather continues, a burn ban may have to be put into place.

The fire is currently contained and no property was damaged as a result of the forest fire.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.