Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bus driver charged in student’s death

A Detroit bus driver has been charged in connection of the death of a 13-year-old student. (Credit: WXYZ via CNN Newsource)
By WXYZ Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Michigan bus driver is facing charges following the death of a 13-year-old boy last week.

Zyiar Harris was being dropped off on Wednesday when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

“It’s the bus driver’s fault,” his mother Cassandra Jones said.

Investigations revealed that the incident unfolded when 65-year-old bus driver Deborah White allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights.

“My son was autistic,” Jones said. “When he got hit, she pulled off. She seen him get hit, and she pulled off.”

Zyiar later died in the hospital due to complications.

White, who worked for ABC Student Transportation, has been charged with second-degree child abuse and failure to stop at the scene, resulting in death.

White is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to place new courthouse on November ballot
Christopher Eppley (Source: Harrison County Jail)
Former Elysian Fields ISD teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with student
Dutch Bros is expanding to Tyler.
Dutch Bros. Coffee expanding to Tyler
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe storms head to East Texas Tuesday evening

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
East Texas storm damage April 13, 2022
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Work crews clear a fallen tree that fell across County Road 246 in Smith County.
City of Tyler reports 60 downed power lines, 14 structures with fallen trees
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial...
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises