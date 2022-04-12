Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bird nest cookies for spring by Mama Steph

So yummy and cute, and kids love to help make them.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
These sweet bird nest cookies are one of my favorite springtime recipes. The nests are so cute and kids love to help make them.

Springtime Coconut bird nest cookies:

2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 large egg white

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 1/2 cups sweetened coconut

1/2 to 1 cup Nutella or marshmallow fluff

M&M Speck-tacular Eggs, malted milk eggs (shown), jelly beans or other Easter candy

Makes about 10-15 cookie nests, depending upon size

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat mat.

2. In a large bowl, stir together the sweetened condensed milk, egg white, vanilla extract, and salt. Stir until combined. Add in the coconut and mix well.

3. With a spoon, scoop up about 2 or 3 tablespoons of the dough and place the dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Form the cookies into the shape of a bird nest. Press down the center with your thumb.

4. Bake cookies for 17 to 20 minutes, or until slightly golden brown. Remove from the oven and press your thumb down in the center of the nests again. Cool the cookies on the baking sheets for about 5 minutes or until they are firm and set. Remove with a spatula onto a cooling rack. Cool completely.

5. Place about a tablespoon of Nutella or marshmallow fluff in the center of each nest. Place 2-3 egg candies in the center of the nest.

