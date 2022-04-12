Arp ISD promotes Wes Schminkey to head coach, athletic director

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp ISD has filled the void left by the retirement of longtime Tigers head man Dale Irwin.

With the approval of the district’s board of trustees Monday, Arp High School defensive coordinator Wes Schminkey becomes the football program’s 27th head coach and athletics director.

“I’m extremely excited. I know there’s big, big shoes to fill. All I know is I’m going to work my tail off to make Arp be the best athletic program it possibly can be,” said Schminkey.

He will officially begin his new role on July 1, the district said.

Schminkey helped turn things around for the Tigers in 2021 as they made the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and enjoyed their first winning campaign in five years.

“The kids saw that. You know, what we came in what we started doing this year, it worked it you know, we it did improve. So I feel the kids, they trust us. They know we had the best interest in heart. And so I think they’ll continue to work hard for us,” Schminkey explained.

He’s also served as the boys and girls powerlifting coach this school year, and the district’s strength and conditioning coordinator.

