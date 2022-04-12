Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Arp ISD promotes Wes Schminkey to head coach, athletic director

He's also served as the boys and girls powerlifting coach this school year, and the district's...
He's also served as the boys and girls powerlifting coach this school year, and the district's strength and conditioning coordinator.(Arp ISD)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp ISD has filled the void left by the retirement of longtime Tigers head man Dale Irwin.

With the approval of the district’s board of trustees Monday, Arp High School defensive coordinator Wes Schminkey becomes the football program’s 27th head coach and athletics director.

“I’m extremely excited. I know there’s big, big shoes to fill. All I know is I’m going to work my tail off to make Arp be the best athletic program it possibly can be,” said Schminkey.

He will officially begin his new role on July 1, the district said.

Schminkey helped turn things around for the Tigers in 2021 as they made the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and enjoyed their first winning campaign in five years.

“The kids saw that.  You know, what we came in what we started doing this year, it worked it you know, we it did improve.  So I feel the kids, they trust us. They know we had the best interest in heart. And so I think they’ll continue to work hard for us,” Schminkey explained.

He’s also served as the boys and girls powerlifting coach this school year, and the district’s strength and conditioning coordinator.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Source: KLTV Staff
Three separate rounds of severe weather possible in East Texas early this week
Source: KLTV Staff
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard
Wind blew a roof over at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and SH...
Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. (Source: Stephen F. Austin State University website)
SFA, President Scott Gordon mutually agree to part ways

Latest News

Garrison track
Garrison boys, Douglass girls bring hom district track titles while Nac remains in the running at 16-5A meet
Nevada Community beats Chapel Hill
Kilgore, Chapel Hill boys soccer teams see seasons come to an end in UIL Regional Semis
Arp ISD head football coach Dale Irwin is retiring after 19 years. (Source: Arp ISD website)
Arp football coach hangs up whistle after 19 years, 141 wins
Kilgore High School soccer team members practice.
Kilgore High School soccer prepares for regional showdown