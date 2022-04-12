Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County Commissioners fine Lufkin attorney for ‘disrespect’ during public hearing

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court has fined a Lufkin attorney for what they are describing as disrespectful behavior during a public hearing.

The commissioners levied a $25 fine, the maximum amount possible, against Robert Flournoy for his actions two weeks ago when Flournoy appeared at a hearing regarding the dismissal of Chuck Walker as road engineer. The commissioners also announced they would report Flournoy to the State Bar of Texas. Flournoy has said that he will not pay the fine, which could result in his arrest and jail time.

The public hearing was necessary after Walker filed a complaint under the Texas Whistleblower Act. At the hearing, each citizen was allowed three minutes to provide comment. However, as his three minutes were coming to an end, Flournoy refused to step down.

“I’m going to take all the time I need,” Flournoy said.

Flournoy said he would wait to be escorted out by a sheriff’s deputy, but County Judge Keith Wright said he would not have that happen.

“I’ve known you for a long time and I don’t know you to be like this,” Wright said.

Wright later said the recent events in the county were not good for the county.

“The dysfunction we’ve created is hurting the economy,” he said. “At attracting business, at creating jobs.”

Flournoy argued back and forth with the court for about 28 minutes before stepping down.

Previous reporting:

Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

