Wildfire had residents being urged to evacuate from their homes

(KSLA) — Increased winds again elevated the wildfire risk Sunday, leading to some Northwest Louisiana residents being urged to evacuate their homes.

Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 40 mph also resulted in some damage and led to power outages in East Texas.

The wildfire Sunday afternoon in southern Sabine Parish was visible on radar.

The Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) map shows it charred just less than 300 acres on both sides of Ferguson Road immediately west of Louisiana Highway 191.

“There is a woods fire near Ferguson Road and Kites Landing area off LA Highway 191 in the south end of Sabine Parish. The high, gusty winds keep fueling the fire,” the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office posted at 3:08 p.m. on Facebook. “South Sabine Fire District urges residents living near this area to evacuate at this time.”

An update at 5:30 p.m. read: “The Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry has the fire contained at this time. Initial reports are the fire spread over 2 miles. No structures have been damaged.”

