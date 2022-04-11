TxDOT urges drivers to slow down for work zone safety

EAST Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation is kicking off National Work Zone Awareness Week by reminding drivers about the importance of slowing down and staying alert.

According to TXDOT, in 2021, work zone traffic fatalities in Texas increased 33 percent over the previous year. The overall number of crashes in highway construction and maintenance areas also increased to more than 26,000.

They say that drivers and their passengers were the majority of those who died in Texas work zone crashes last year: 195 motorists or vehicle passengers were killed, along with 38 pedestrians, four bicyclists and three roadside construction workers.

They want people to slow down when they get near a work zone, stay of their phones, and just be aware of their surroundings.

Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000.

