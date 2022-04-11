Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down for work zone safety

By Erin Wides
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation is kicking off National Work Zone Awareness Week by reminding drivers about the importance of slowing down and staying alert.

According to TXDOT, in 2021, work zone traffic fatalities in Texas increased 33 percent over the previous year. The overall number of crashes in highway construction and maintenance areas also increased to more than 26,000.

They say that drivers and their passengers were the majority of those who died in Texas work zone crashes last year: 195 motorists or vehicle passengers were killed, along with 38 pedestrians, four bicyclists and three roadside construction workers.

They want people to slow down when they get near a work zone, stay of their phones, and just be aware of their surroundings.

Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Source: KLTV Staff
Three separate rounds of severe weather possible in East Texas early this week
Wind blew a roof over at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and SH...
Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas
Source: KLTV Staff
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard
Southern Utilities Company leak repaired, service restored

Latest News

Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert
East Texans Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves nominated for CMT awards
Jimmy Brandon Scroggins, 37
Nacogdoches County authorities use drone to track alleged arsonist
WebXtra: Pittsburg police chief speaks about catalytic converter theft case
WebXtra: Pittsburg police chief speaks about catalytic converter theft case
WebXtra: Pittsburg police chief speaks about catalytic converter theft case
Pictured are two Texas Department of Public Safety negotiators at the scene of an ongoing...
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office releases name of Whitehouse man who kidnapped hostage