TJC, UT Tyler sign agreement allowing students to ‘seamlessly transfer’ in multiple fields of study

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College and The University of Texas at Tyler officials signed an articulation agreement Monday that allows TJC students to seamlessly transfer to UT Tyler to complete baccalaureate degrees in multiple fields of study.

“Everyone wins when we’re pro-education, pro-student success, pro-community success,” said Dr. Juan Mejia, TJC President. “So today’s a great day of celebration where two powerhouse institutions of higher learning come together to really do what’s best for our community.”

TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia and UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun shake hands following the signing of an articulation agreement. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

In addition, the new agreement between the two institutions of higher education establishes priority deadlines for admissions and scholarship notification by UT Tyler to TJC transferring students, and will help facilitate student services, scholarships and honors programs.

“For a state university like UT Tyler to team up with a great community college in meeting the educational needs of our region is just fantastic,” said Dr. Kirk Calhoun, President of UT Tyler.

Leaders from both UT Tyler and TJC gather for a photo following the signing ceremony. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.