Some East Texas plumbing companies offering signing bonuses for new-hires

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With the diminishing of the pandemic and the employment market opening up, many businesses have replenished their work force, but one here in East Texas is still desperately looking for qualified applicants.

Plumbers.

So much so that one business is offering a signing bonus for new hires.

It was the great snowstorm of February 2021 that first put light on a skill trades shortage.

“Plenty of work. just no workers. We just don’t have that many employees to run that many calls, I mean our call logs every day is tremendous,” says Tammy Elliott of Richard Parker Plumbing in Longview.

The nightmare of ‘Snowmaggedon’ had crews from Parker plumbing working from sun-up to sun-down, and created a long waiting list of customers with broken pipes.

They simply didn’t have enough plumbers to serve the hundreds of calls they were getting.

“We are desperately seeking plumbers right now,” Tammy says.

There simply aren’t enough young people getting into this trade. So the people at parker plumbing came up with an incentive.

“We have a 25-hundred dollar signing bonus for licensed plumbers, above a tradesman or journeyman,” Elliott says.

Though numerous efforts have been made to foster apprenticeship programs at high schools, none have panned out.

“Everybody’s under the assumption that you have to have a college degree to make any money but. The trades, that’s where you make your money. Not enough people know that,” says Tammy.

Fully staffed Parkers might be running 4 to 5 crews out daily.

“we’re down to 2. We’re only running 2 crews right now because we don’t have the help,” says Elliott.

Leaving plumbing companies to compete for qualified tradesmen.

“Always going to have a need for plumbers. That’s never going out of style. People are always going to need a plumber,” Tammy says.

