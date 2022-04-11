SFA, President Scott Gordon mutually agree to part ways

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In a series of tweets and a Facebook post Sunday, SFA announced that the university and Dr. Scott Gordon, the college’s president, have mutually agreed for him to end his employment.

According to the three tweets, the Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents has appointed Dr. Steve Westbrook to serve as the interim president until a permanent president is hired.

“The Board of Regents wishes to thank Dr. Gordon for his services and to acknowledge the accomplishments of his administration,” one tweet stated.

Another tweet listed some of Gordon’s accomplishments. They include SFA’s success in navigating the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the establishment of a Distinguished High School program, the university’s progress toward the $100 million comprehensive capital campaign, its focus on engaging alumni, and its enhanced relations with community colleges and with both local and state businesses and political leaders.

While Gordon served as SFA’s president, he supervised more than 1,800 employees and provided the vision for a university attended by more than 13,000 students. He also managed a yearly budget of more than $275 million, according to his curriculum vitae on the SFA website.

Westbrook started with SFA in 1981, and he served as the vice president for university affairs from 2007 to 2020, according to a post on the SFA Facebook page He also served as the university’s interim president following the death of former president Dr. Baker Pattillo until Gordon was installed as the new president.

“Since his retirement, Dr. Westbrook has continued to serve as an adjunct faculty member and in 2021 was designated by the Board as vice president for university affairs emeritus,” the Facebook post stated He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SFA and earned a doctorate in higher education leadership from Texas A&M University-Commerce.”

