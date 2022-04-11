Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Seven RVs destroyed, damaged in morning fire in Hewitt

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire in Hewitt lead to at least seven RV’s damaged Monday .

Multiple fire stations responded at around 4 a.m. at Crestview RV in the 600 block of Enterprise Boulevard, off Southbound I-35.

A total of three RV’s were destroyed and a four were heavily damaged, according to crews on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

