Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Seven MS-13 members indicted for murders of rival gang members inside Texas prison

Murders led to prison riot, lockdown of all federal prisons nationwide
File Graphic
File Graphic(Source: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (KWTX) - A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging seven inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont who are members of the La Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as the MS-13, for their involvement in a deadly prison attack on rival gang members on January 31.

Juan Carlos Rivas-Moreier, 41, Dimas Alfaro-Granado, 39, and Raul Landaverde-Giron, 32, Larry Navarete, 41, Jorge Parada 42, Hector Ramires, 28, and Sergio Sibrian, 29, are in custody.

The 15-count indictment charges against the MS-13 members in the Indictment relate to the planning and execution of a violent attack orchestrated by members of MS-13 against Mexican Mafia and Sureños associates that resulted in two deaths, two attempted murders and a nationwide lockdown of all inmates in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for almost a week.

On Jan. 31, 2022, at USP Beaumont, seven MS-13 members, converged in A-A Housing Unit and attacked multiple Sureños members and one Mexican Mafia associate.

Rivas-Moreier began the prison attack when he came up behind Guillermo Riojas and stabbed Riojas twice in the chest.

Riojas fell immediately, and other MS-13 defendants stabbed and kicked Riojas while he lay motionless on the prison floor.

The MS-13 defendants then chased, cornered, beat, and repeatedly stabbed Andrew Pineda, and other Sureños members. The prison attack lasted approximately three minutes.

Rivas-Moreiera, Alfaro-Granado and Raul Landaverde-Giron are all serving sentences of life imprisonment for their participation in MS-13 and committing murder in aid of racketeering in furtherance of MS-13.

Ramires is also serving a sentence of 27 years’ imprisonment following his conviction for participating in MS-13 and committing a murder on behalf of the gang.

“Disrupting dangerous plots that can arise from gangs like MS-13 in the federal prison system, as alleged in today’s indictment, is a matter of utmost importance for the FBI and to me personally as a former supervisory special agent for the MS-13 National Gang Task Force Unit in the Criminal Investigative Division at Headquarters,” said FBI Houston SAC James Smith.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe storms head to East Texas Tuesday evening
Christopher Eppley (Source: Harrison County Jail)
Former Elysian Fields ISD teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with student
If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to place new courthouse on November ballot
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game

Latest News

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
Lightning in Whitehouse
Lightning in Whitehouse
San Augustine County Judge discusses PA Prospect Corporation withdraw
San Augustine County judge discusses PA Prospect Corporation withdrawal
Roof damage in Tyler
Roof damage in Tyler
VIDEO: Damage in Tyler on 5th St. near loop