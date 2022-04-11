Mount Pleasant teen arrested after doing doughnuts on park lawn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police arrested the juvenile they say is responsible for damage to R.L. Jurney Park.

Police report the vandalism occurred last week and shared a video of the incident, a red truck doing doughnuts on the park lawn.

The suspect was booked into juvenile detention for felony-level criminal mischief, according to police.

