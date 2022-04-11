Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant teen arrested after doing doughnuts on park lawn

(Mount Pleasant Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police arrested the juvenile they say is responsible for damage to R.L. Jurney Park.

Police report the vandalism occurred last week and shared a video of the incident, a red truck doing doughnuts on the park lawn.

The suspect was booked into juvenile detention for felony-level criminal mischief, according to police.

