Mount Pleasant teen arrested after doing doughnuts on park lawn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police arrested the juvenile they say is responsible for damage to R.L. Jurney Park.
Police report the vandalism occurred last week and shared a video of the incident, a red truck doing doughnuts on the park lawn.
The suspect was booked into juvenile detention for felony-level criminal mischief, according to police.
