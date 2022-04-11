Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s going to be an active week ahead.  This morning, we’re starting out mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with temperatures in the 60s.  Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and temperatures in the mid 80s by afternoon.  South and southwest winds will gust to at least 25 mph this afternoon as well.  Most of East Texas will stay dry today.  However, one or two isolated thunderstorms will be possible, especially north of I-20 and any storm that develops could become strong to severe with hail and high winds.  The chance for more widespread severe weather starts tomorrow and continues into Wednesday ahead of a cold front.  Any thunderstorms that develop this week have the chance to become strong to severe.  First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday.

