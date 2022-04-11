Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall police seeking leads in Sunday night shooting

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a Sunday night shooting involving a woman and two small children.

According to a report by the police department, at 8:09 p.m. Sunday, off-duty officers working security at the Marshall Convention Center heard shots in the area of South Garrett and Woodland Road. The officers said they observed on Bell Street a red Dodge Charger approaching with a woman and two small children inside. As the car drew closer, it was observed to be riddled with bullet holes. The occupants were removed from the vehicle and taken into the convention center for medical care. The woman and her two children reportedly only suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

After responding to the area of the initial incident, investigators said they located multiple shell casings in the roadway. Investigators said they currently do not believe the woman and her children were the target of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Source: KLTV Staff
Three separate rounds of severe weather possible in East Texas early this week
Wind blew a roof over at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and SH...
Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas
Source: KLTV Staff
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard
Southern Utilities Company leak repaired, service restored

Latest News

8 bonds for city improvement fill Winnsboro May ballot
Southern Utilities Company leak repaired, service restored
Sean Swarner talks to Devyn Shea on East Texas Now
Cancer survivor, mountain climber Sean Swarner to share life story at Tyler luncheon
Sean Swarner talks to Devyn Shea on East Texas Now
Cancer survivor, mountain climber Sean Swarner to share life story at Tyler luncheon