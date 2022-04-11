Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gilmer man sentenced to 60 years for stealing copper wire from power substation

Christopher Dean Robertson, 35
Christopher Dean Robertson, 35(Upshur County sheriff)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A man pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief charges and was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison. on Monday.

Christopher Robertson, 35, reached a plea deal in court today. He pleaded guilty to disrupting an Upshur County power station to steal the copper wire from inside. Judge Dean Fowler sentenced him to 50 years plus 10 due to his prior criminal history which enhanced his punishment, according to the district attorney’s office.

In September 2021 deputies had responded to an Upshur County Electric substation at Bluebird Road and Venters Road to find copper ground wire cut and two regulators burned with smoke still coming from them. There were cigarettes and other items left behind which helped officers develop the case and determine the identity of the defendant.

Ultimately it was found that Robertson was responsible and a warrant was issued; he was arrested and, according to the DA, confessed to the crime and the fire that knocked the substation out of service.

Related: Gilmer man charged with criminal mischief in connection with power substation fire

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Source: KLTV Staff
Three separate rounds of severe weather possible in East Texas early this week
Wind blew a roof over at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and SH...
Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas
Source: KLTV Staff
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard
Southern Utilities Company leak repaired, service restored

Latest News

Tyler Sister City
Tyler Sister City Follow Up
Catalytic Converter Theft
Catalytic Converter Theft
SFA, President Scott Gordon mutually agree to part ways
Mount Pleasant teen arrested after doing doughnuts on park lawn