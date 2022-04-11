Gilmer man sentenced to 60 years for stealing copper wire from power substation

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A man pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief charges and was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison. on Monday.

Christopher Robertson, 35, reached a plea deal in court today. He pleaded guilty to disrupting an Upshur County power station to steal the copper wire from inside. Judge Dean Fowler sentenced him to 50 years plus 10 due to his prior criminal history which enhanced his punishment, according to the district attorney’s office.

In September 2021 deputies had responded to an Upshur County Electric substation at Bluebird Road and Venters Road to find copper ground wire cut and two regulators burned with smoke still coming from them. There were cigarettes and other items left behind which helped officers develop the case and determine the identity of the defendant.

Ultimately it was found that Robertson was responsible and a warrant was issued; he was arrested and, according to the DA, confessed to the crime and the fire that knocked the substation out of service.

