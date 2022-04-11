Harris County man arrested, charged with capital murder of grandmother

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Harris County man was arrested in connection to the homicide of his grandmother.

Chad Maydwell, 30, was arrested and booked at Harris County Jail with Grimes County aggravated assault warrant and capital murder of his grandmother.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on April 9 in the 16162 block of Golden Sands Drive to a welfare check.

The family advised they went to check on their 80 year old grandmother and could see through a window that she was deceased inside the residence.

Patrol deputies arrived on the scene and found a sliding glass door shattered and Juduth Maydwell,80, deceased on the floor of the living room. She appeared to have suffered numerous blunt force injuries.

HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators were dispatched to the scene and began conducting the investigation.

While speaking with family members, it was learned grandson of the victim, Chad Maydwell, 30, was wanted by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office for the aggravated assault of his father on March 7.

Interviews with neighbors of JuduthMaydwell cofirmed that his vehicle was at or near her residence on April 8.

The HCSO Warrants Unit was contacted and tasked with locating Chad Maydwell.

Maydwell was located in the early morning hours of April 10 in the 12700 block of Jarvis Rd where he fled into a wooded area and was eventually captured by an HCSO K9 Unit with the assistance of the Texas DPS and HCSO Air Units.

During the arrest, Maydwell admitted to assaulting his father and killing his grandmother.

