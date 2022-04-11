Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jury convicts former Virginia police officer in Jan. 6 case

By David Ade and Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday, a jury in Washington, D.C. found Thomas Robertson guilty on all of the six charges brought against him by the U.S. Department of Justice.

- Count 1 – Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

- Count 2 – Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting

- Count 3 – Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

- Count 4 – Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Ground

- Count 5 – Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

- Count 6 – Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Thomas Robertson disputed the government’s charges against him and is just the third January 6th defendant to go to trail rather than take a plea deal.

Prosecutors relied heavily on video and Robertson’s social media posts. Robertson’s former co-defendant, and also former Rocky Mount police officer, Jacob Fracker testified against Robertson. Fracker took a plea deal last month.

Fracker provided key testimony supporting the sixth count, obstruction of an official proceeding. He testified that after the pair learned that they were under investigation for trespassing at the Capitol, Robertson asked him for his cell phone. Fracker said he was terrified that investigators would see other pictures and videos that he took on January 6th.

Text messages showed Robertson speaking with another acquaintance about whether he turned over a phone to investigators. Prosecutors say this text exchange on January 15th, 2021 shows Robertson admitting to destroying a phone.

Robertson: “Anything that may have been problematic is destroyed”

Unknown acquaintance: “So they didn’t seize your phone and search your house and interrogate your wife and dogs and neighbors who don’t have….”

Robertson: “Including my old phone”

Robertson: “Took a lake swim”

Robertson: “No. They asked for my phone but I’m not a re***d”

A sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Source: KLTV Staff
Three separate rounds of severe weather possible in East Texas early this week
Source: KLTV Staff
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard
Wind blew a roof over at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and SH...
Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas
Southern Utilities Company leak repaired, service restored

Latest News

“I was hoping we’d get $10,000, maybe $15,000, but when all was said and done we came up with...
Money raised for Tyler’s Polish sister city to help with meals, bedding for Ukrainian refugees
Catalytic Converter Theft
Pittsburg, Mt. Pleasant police speak about catalytic converter theft case
Fritz Hager III
East Texan Fritz Hager 3 delivers powerful American Idol performance Monday
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress
Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping