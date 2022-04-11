Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves nominated for CMT awards

Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert
Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert((Source: MGN))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas natives have been nominated for Female Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Golden native Kacey Musgraves and Lindale native Miranda Lambert are both nominees. Musgraves has been nominated for her song “Justified” while Lambert was nominated for her song “If I was a Cowboy.”

The awards are voted on by the fans. You can view all the nominees here.

