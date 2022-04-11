Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dates announced for Brandon Belt’s 2023 Grand Slam fishing tournament

Brandon Belt KTRE
Brandon Belt KTRE
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KTRE) - San Francisco Giants first baseman and Hudson native Brandon Belt is bringing back his $100,000 Grand Slam fishing tournament.

The event, which drew almost 400 teams in 2022,  will head back to the Sam Rayburn reservoir January 12 -14.

Last year the team of Benji Gulett and Dustin Rivers won the $100,00 grand prize.

Belt, who started his professional baseball season with the Giants this past week, said on the official Facebook page of the event that registration dates and entry fee details will be announced at a later date.

