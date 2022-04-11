Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office releases name of Whitehouse man who kidnapped hostage

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who is said to have kidnapped a Jacksonville woman before holding her hostage.

According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Coe, 44, of Whitehouse, on Thursday kidnapped a 27-year-old Jacksonville woman before holding her against her will in his residence on State Highway 84 in Cherokee County. On Friday, Coe barricaded himself inside the residence and made numerous threats to kill both his hostage and members of law enforcement. After day-long efforts to negotiate with Coe, the victim was recovered by the joint efforts of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Nacogdoches Police Department’s SWAT team and the Texas Department of Public Safety Special Response Team.

Coe was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers due to the involvement of a law enforcement office in Coe’s shooting death.

The kidnapping remains under investigation.

