Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cancer survivor, mountain climber Sean Swarner to share life story at Tyler luncheon

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sean Swarner, a two-time cancer survivor and climber of the world’s seven tallest mountains, will be the keynote speaker 20th annual Climbing Higher Luncheon April 19th at the Green Acres Cross Walk Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. He joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea Monday morning to shed some light on his life and the luncheon.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Source: KLTV Staff
Three separate rounds of severe weather possible in East Texas early this week
Wind blew a roof over at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and SH...
Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas
Source: KLTV Staff
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard
Southern Utilities Company leak repaired, service restored

Latest News

Shooting investigation
Marshall police seeking leads in Sunday night shooting
8 bonds for city improvement fill Winnsboro May ballot
Southern Utilities Company leak repaired, service restored
Sean Swarner talks to Devyn Shea on East Texas Now
Cancer survivor, mountain climber Sean Swarner to share life story at Tyler luncheon