8 bonds for city improvement fill Winnsboro May ballot

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Winnsboro has placed eight bonds on the ballot for the May 7 election.

The bonds are related to city improvement.

Proposition A is for a $360,000 bond for parking facilities to include a parking lot at E. Broadway St. and N. Walnut St. Should the bond pass, taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

Proposition B is for $415,000 for improvements on the city civic center.

Proposition C is for $1.15 million for Market Street improvements.

Proposition D is for $525,000 for improvements on the farmers market.

Proposition E is for $5.59 million for transportation projects to include streets, roads, bridges, intersections, and other transportation facilities.

Proposition F is for $1.18 million for city hall located at 501 S. Main St.

Proposition G is for $795,000 for the city annex building.

Proposition H is for $985,000 for the animal shelter located at 835 Hope Ln.

For a sample ballot for the Franklin County/City of Winnsboro election on May 7, click here.

