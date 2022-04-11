$52.3 million bond election called for Mount Vernon ISD

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Vernon ISD is calling for a $52.3 million bond election.

According to Superintendent Dr. Jason McCullough, a bond planning committee presented a proposal to the school board, which was accepted. The bond has two propositions. Proposition A is $39.5 million and includes a new fine arts center, media center, AG shop and kitchen. Proposition B asks for $12.8 million for new baseball and softball fields, turf for the football field, and new home stands, press box and restrooms.

It will be placed on the May 7 ballot. If approved, the 13 cent tax hike would cost residents about $6.70 a month per $100,000 home.

