$52.3 million bond election called for Mount Vernon ISD

((Source: Mount Vernon ISD))
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Vernon ISD is calling for a $52.3 million bond election.

According to Superintendent Dr. Jason McCullough, a bond planning committee presented a proposal to the school board, which was accepted. The bond has two propositions. Proposition A is $39.5 million and includes a new fine arts center, media center, AG shop and kitchen. Proposition B asks for $12.8 million for new baseball and softball fields, turf for the football field, and new home stands, press box and restrooms.

It will be placed on the May 7 ballot. If approved, the 13 cent tax hike would cost residents about $6.70 a month per $100,000 home.

