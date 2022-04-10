Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In parts of East Texas, gusty winds caused power outages and damage to at least one business.

In Angelina County, a wind gust blew the roof over the gas pumps at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and State Highway 94 down.

KLTV meteorologist Cody Gottschalk said Deep East Texas reporting sites are saying they have seen wind gusts ranging anywhere from 36 to 43 mph in Lufkin and Jasper. He added that it is definitely possible that gusts could have been stronger in a few isolated spots.

“Gusty days will keep on keeping on through Wednesday,” Gottschalk said.

The gusts of wind are also causing power outages in East Texas.

Oncor is reporting 1,690 power outages in Angelina County, 31 in Cherokee County, six in Anderson County, 14 in Henderson County, five in Hopkins County, five in Houston County, 123 in Nacogdoches County, and 59 in Smith County.

The Southwestern Electric Cooperative is also reporting power outages. The company’s website stated that there are less than five in Cass County, 30 in Gregg County, 73 in Harrison County, seven in Marion County, 12 in Rusk County, less than five in Shelby County, less than five in Van Zandt County, and 137 in Wood County.

The Wood County Electric Cooperative is reporting 12 power outages near Mineola and one in the Van area.

