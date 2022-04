Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies to start the day, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the 80s, another gorgeous East Texas day. A Wind Advisory is also in effect today as we’ll see sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. Due to the winds and dryness, there is a Very High fire danger today.

This evening, we’ll say after 6/7 PM, there is a chance for a stray shower or two in northern areas. Severe weather is not expected for tonight. That said, First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday due to the possibility of strong to severe storms. For each of these days, the Storm Prediction Center has portions of East Texas in either Slight (2/5) or Enhanced (3/5) Risks for severe weather. Monday’s storm chances are low, but any storms that are able to form in the afternoon/evening will have the potential to be strong to severe. As I mentioned yesterday, most of us will not see severe weather, but we’ve issued the First Alert Weather Day because some could see a strong to severe storm. The “better” chance for stronger to severe storms across the area will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, and again on Wednesday, with all severe weather threats possible. Each day will have a damaging wind, hail, tornado, and flooding threat to a varying degree.

Beyond the first half of the week, a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. There continues to be a chance for rain for Friday into next weekend (Easter weekend). Have a great Palm Sunday.

