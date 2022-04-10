Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Stormy start to the week, First Alert Weather Days in effect Monday thru Wednesday

Strong to severe storms possible for the first half of the next week
An update on Sunday's forecast the First Alert Weather Days ahead.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday due to the possibility of strong to severe storms. For each of these days, the Storm Prediction Center has portions of East Texas in either Slight (2/5) or Enhanced (3/5) Risks for severe weather. Monday’s storm chances are low, but any storms that are able to form in the afternoon/evening will have the potential to be strong to severe. As I mentioned yesterday, most of us will not see severe weather, but we’ve issued the First Alert Weather Day because some could see a strong to severe storm.

The “better” chance for stronger to severe storms across the area will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, and again on Wednesday, with all severe weather threats possible. Each day will have a damaging wind, hail, tornado, and flooding threat to a varying degree. Beyond the first half of the week, a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement vehicles and ambulances are parked on either side of State Highway 84 in...
Suspect dead, victim safe following Cherokee County hostage situation
Source: KLTV Staff
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
“She was actually terrified of him, scared to death, and she kept saying ‘I got to leave this...
Family of Athens woman killed by boyfriend share story of abuse, encourage others to leave
Source: KLTV Staff
Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

Latest News

Sunday Morning Forecast 4-10-22
Sunday Morning Forecast
Thousands attend annual SFA Native Plant Center’s Garden Gala Day plant sale
Source: SFA Athletics
SFA bowling team advances to NCAA Nationals
Source: KLTV Staff
Former ETBU football coach’s Ukrainian friend saved thousands from Kyiv