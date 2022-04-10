Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Some Southern Utilities Company customers experiencing water outages due to large leak

Source: City of Marshall Facebook page
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Numerous Southern Utilities customers are experiencing water outages because of a large leak.

A representative for the Southern Utilities Company answering service said the first outage call came in at about 3 p.m. Sunday. She said some of the areas affected include Vanderbilt Drive, Oak Meadow Circle, Lakeshore Drive, Big Trail, FM 346, and County Road 122.

While some customers are experiencing water outages, others are reporting low pressure.

The answering service representative said a technician with Southern Utilities told her that they have found a large leak. The tech said that it could take as long as four to five hours to fix the leak.

To report a water outage, call 566-3511. To visit the Southern Utilities Company’s website, click this link.

