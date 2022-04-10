Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By Erin Wides and Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday morning, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said a hostage situation in the Oakland area that ended with the suspect dead and the victim safe is still under investigation and that it started with a kidnapping.

Dickson also said they are not releasing the names yet because the next of kin notification has not been completed.

Dickson said the situation started early Friday morning when the CCS received word that a man had kidnapped a woman. He added that they started their investigation at about 10 a.m. Friday, and they found the suspect and the victim at about 5 p.m. that day.

The suspect barricaded himself and the hostage in a mobile home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene to help. In addition to CCSO deputies and the Cherokee County SWAT Team, Texas Department of Public SWAT and Negotiation teams, the Nacogdoches Police Department Special Response Team and negotiators, and the Texas Department of Transportation assisted with the hostage situation.

Throughout the day on Saturday, negotiators were able to talk with the suspect, Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

SH 84 was down to only one lane in the Oakland area during the hostage situation.

Late Saturday night, a post on the CCSO Facebook page stated that the victim was safe, and the suspect was dead. The post also said that the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Rangers would remain at the scene to do further investigation.

Dickson said the incident is still under investigation. He said that he could not comment on the relationship between the suspect and the victim and added there was nothing he could say about a possible motive at this time.

The sheriff also said he couldn’t comment on how the suspect died.

Previous story: Suspect dead, victim safe following Cherokee County hostage situation

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement vehicles and ambulances are parked on either side of State Highway 84 in...
Suspect dead, victim safe following Cherokee County hostage situation
Source: KLTV Staff
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2493 in Bullard
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Source: KLTV Staff
Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week
“She was actually terrified of him, scared to death, and she kept saying ‘I got to leave this...
Family of Athens woman killed by boyfriend share story of abuse, encourage others to leave

Latest News

Sunday Morning Forecast 4-10-22
Strong to severe storms possible for first half of next week
Sunday Morning Forecast 4-10-22
Sunday Morning Forecast
Thousands attend annual SFA Native Plant Center’s Garden Gala Day plant sale
Source: SFA Athletics
SFA bowling team advances to NCAA Nationals