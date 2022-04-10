Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A&M student injured after being struck by police vehicle on Northgate

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting with the investigation of the collision.
Texas A&M Police say a patrol officer responding to help another officer in the area of Northgate Sunday morning struck a pedestrian on University Drive.(Image credit: MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has been asked to help investigate an accident Sunday morning involving a Texas A&M Police patrol vehicle and a pedestrian.

The incident occurred just before 2:00 a.m. on University Drive at Tauber Street, said Texas A&M University Police Department spokesman Lt. Bobby Richardson.

The officer driving the patrol vehicle was en route to help another officer in the area and struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway at the time.

The pedestrian is a 21-year-old Texas A&M student, confirms Lt. Richardson, but his condition wasn’t immediately available.

Several witnesses tell KBTX that the impact of the car and the man sent him airborne into the street and he appeared to have serious injuries.

Lt. Richardson said initial reports indicate the officer had the green light at the intersection when the collision occurred and the officer was not using her patrol car lights or sirens while responding to the call for help.

The matter is now being handled and investigated by DPS because the incident involves a member of the A&M police department, said Lt. Richardson.

A review of arrest reports from area law enforcement agencies shows police were involved in several altercations in the Northgate area Saturday night into early Sunday morning. A couple of incidents involved people who were reportedly fighting and assaulting police officers but it’s unclear which call the A&M officer was responding to at the time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

