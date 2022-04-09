Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn’t require hospitalization.

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Jennifer Dunn, an employee at a nearby restaurant, told The Associated Press that a group of 25 people had just left to get ice cream at a food truck a few feet away when patrons inside the restaurant heard a loud boom.

Dunn said several members of the group then ran back inside injured and asking for help. Dunn said she and others ran to the scene where several people, including the drivers, appeared severely hurt.

“We work in the restaurant industry, so we are used to helping,” Dunn said. “I have been doing this for a long (time), so have the servers and we just wanted to help.”

Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.

Associated Press reporter Acacia Coronado contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

