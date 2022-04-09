Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thousands attend annual SFA Native Plant Center’s Garden Gala Day plant sale

Much like a plant, Stephen F. Austin State University’s Native Plant Center’s Garden Gala Plant Sale has grown a lot since it began. Today, East Texans came out
By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Much like a plant, Stephen F. Austin State University’s Native Plant Center’s Garden Gala Plant Sale has grown a lot since it began. Today, East Texans came out to search for their perfect plant.

SFA Gala Day Plant Sale’s founder, Dr. David Creech, shared the memory of starting the plant sales.

“The very first plant sale was in the spring of 1986, and it was just students and I, card tables, some lemonade, and some plants, and nobody came,” Creech said.

From no shoppers to many, this year’s plant sale brought family and friends of all ages to shop and learn about the 300 different varieties of plants.

Even SFA Head Football Coach Colby Carthel brought his family out to shop the variety of plants in the garden.

“There’s not a better way to spend a Saturday morning with your family and friends out here at SFA Gardens in Nacogdoches, Texas,” Carthel said.

This marked the 37th year of the plant sale.

