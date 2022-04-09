Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

First Alert Weather Days in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday
Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While the weekend will feature high temperatures back in the 80s and dry conditions, Monday will be the beginning of a stormy period in East Texas. First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Storm Prediction Center is also outlining East Texas in their severe weather outlooks.

There is a Slight Risk for severe storms on Monday, and Slight on Tuesday, and an Enhanced Risk for Wednesday. Monday’s storm chances will be more isolated, as many of us will not see rain or even a severe storm. It is important to note in situations like this, even though many of us will not see severe weather, it can be a high impact event for those that do. Tuesday and Wednesday, storms will be more widespread across the area and when the severe weather threat in East Texas is at its highest. Damaging wind, large hail, tornadoes, and flooding will all be possible. As always, as we get closer to this event(s), more information will become available, and we’ll be able to give you a better idea of threats and timing. For now, enjoy the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

